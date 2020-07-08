Broker News

July 8, 2020

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS was not surprised by the $800m capital raising and the $250m sell-down by the company’s co-founders, assessing this is understandable in the current situation.

The capital raising significantly de-risks the operating model and the broker estimates the company can now fund its entire FY22 sales assumptions via equity.

Nevertheless, the UBS view on the fundamental valuation of the stock is unchanged and a Sell rating is retained. Target is raised to $27 from $25.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $27.00.Current Price is $67.50. Difference: ($40.50) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APT meets the UBS target it will return approximately -150% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AZJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MYX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

HPI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CCP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SGM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform