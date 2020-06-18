Broker News

June 18, 2020

IFN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Infigen Energy had received an offer of $0.80 from UAC Energy which the broker considered a fair price, albeit the board hed not yet recommended the offer. Now international wind energy company Iberdrola has offered 86c.

The broker retains Hold, noting FIRB approval is required and UAC might go again, and lifts its target to the new offer price of 86c from the prior 80c.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $0.86.Current Price is $0.88. Difference: ($0.02) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IFN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

JMS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MTS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight

FPH – UBS rates the stock as Sell

CGF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OPC – Morgans rates the stock as Hold