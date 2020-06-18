IFN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Infigen Energy had received an offer of $0.80 from UAC Energy which the broker considered a fair price, albeit the board hed not yet recommended the offer. Now international wind energy company Iberdrola has offered 86c.

The broker retains Hold, noting FIRB approval is required and UAC might go again, and lifts its target to the new offer price of 86c from the prior 80c.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $0.86.Current Price is $0.88. Difference: ($0.02) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IFN meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).