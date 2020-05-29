Broker News

May 29, 2020

WEB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse eventually expects upside to the FY19 earnings base, primarily driven by the B2B division. However, with this division exposed to onerous travel restrictions in the northern hemisphere the broker tempers expectations and will look to get upbeat again once intra-regional leisure travel improves.

Meanwhile, the B2C division, which is two thirds domestic travel, is looking increasingly attractive with the opening up of Australia, and potentially New Zealand. Rating is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform. Target is $4.50.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $4.50.Current Price is $4.11. Difference: $0.39 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WEB meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

STO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ALX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

ANN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CSL – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

AIZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral