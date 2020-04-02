IEL – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold

IDP Education was travelling along fine at the beginning of the year before the wheels fell off in March, a trading update revealed. This has prompted a $240m capital raising and debt refinancing. Morgans has cut earnings per share forecast by over -40% and does not expect a full recovery until FY22.

The broker notes, nonetheless, the nature of IDP’s business means it may recover faster than expected, and a strengthened balance sheet will make the company better positioned, operating as a large global player with limited competition. Target falls to $15.07 from $24.49. Upgrade to Add from Hold.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $15.07.Current Price is $11.56. Difference: $3.51 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IEL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).