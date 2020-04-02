Etfs / Markets

April 2, 2020

Global ETFs – Factoring In Alternative Market Exposures

By William Gormly | More Articles by William Gormly

In the space of a month, the MSCI World Index (in USD) had been sold-off by over 30%. The modern world is experiencing an unprecedented systematic shutdown of borders and businesses, suppressing the outlook of future economic global growth. Confidence has been diminished and uncertainty remains high as the world awaits a return to normality.

It is, however, certain that the bottom of the market cycle will be unknown until it has come and gone. Dollar-cost averaging is one strategy at this time to buy into the market whilst reducing the risk of further sudden falls in asset prices. An alternative strategy is investing in factor-based ETFs, also known as Smart Beta ETFs, to gain a tilted exposure to the global equity market. Whilst traditional ETFs track a market-cap weighted index, a factor-based ETF applies a rules-based investing approach.

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.

William Gormly

About William Gormly

William Gormly is an ETF/LIC Specialist at Bell Potter Securities. Will provides comprehensive coverage of the ETF and LIC sectors, producing a range of highly regarded reports covering investment fundamentals, asset class structure and cost, and the role of managed investments in portfolios.

View more articles by William Gormly →

More Related Articles

Bell Potter: Watch Out For Widening Spreads, February ETF Flows & Performance

Bell Potter: January ETF Flows & Performance

Low Carbon Investing Without Compromising Returns

Magellan (ASX:MICH) – The Yield Opportunity With Infrastructure Stocks

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (RDV) – Finding Consistent Dividends Through Reporting Season

Magellan (ASX:MICH) Discusses How Natural Disasters Impact Infrastructure Stocks