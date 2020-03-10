Broker News

March 10, 2020

JHX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Given defensive revenue drivers and global stimulus measures underway, Citi believes an opportunity is emerging and James Hardie remains a preferred exposure.

Having executed the first year of its three-year strategy amid a recovering US housing market the broker expects high double-digit growth in earnings per share.

Citi reiterates a Buy rating and $36 target.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $36.00.Current Price is $24.64. Difference: $11.36 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHX meets the Citi target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

