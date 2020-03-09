Broker News

March 9, 2020

OGC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

OceanaGold is being penalised by more than Didipio’s value, Credit Suisse assesses, which signals investor aversion to the uncertainty in the Philippines.

The company has guided to 2020 production of 358-380,000 ounces at an all-in sustainable cost of US$1075-1125/oz.

The broker reduces estimates for earnings per share on the removal of Didipio and lowers the target to $4.20 from $4.75. Outperform maintained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $4.20.Current Price is $2.63. Difference: $1.57 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OGC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FPH – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

QBE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CBA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform

CSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AWC – Citi rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral

BXB – Citi rates the stock as Buy