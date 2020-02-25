Barra Resources – Targeting Dual High-Demand Commodities

Barra Resources (ASX: BAR) is a West Australian focused explorer and mine developer targeting dual high-demand commodities; cobalt-nickel and gold.
Barra listed on the ASX in 2000 on the back of some gold assets owned by Australia’s largest underground mining contractor Barminco. The company’s initial focus remained on gold exploration and production in Western Australia, although its motivation to stimulate shareholder growth led to Barra taking an interest in the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel project back in 2006.
Key points in the video :
- 2019 in summary across their various projects
- Highlights from the recent Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) completed at their Mt Thirsty Mine
- How BAR is preparing for an upswing in the mining and metals sector
- Some insights into the company’s balance sheet
- Potential joint-venture partners and the effect the PFS will have on discussions with them
- Activity due in 2020 for their gold assets
- The infrastructure benefits derived from being situated in the heart of the Coolgardie region.