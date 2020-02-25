Commodities / Shares / Video

February 25, 2020

Calidus Resources – De-Risking A New WA Gold Project To Production

Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI) is an ASX listed gold exploration and development company which controls the 1.25 million ounce Warrawoona Gold Project located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia.

The Directors believe that the recent consolidation of this goldfield will transform the Company into a new Australian gold development company with significant potential to unlock further resources and new discoveries within the emerging gold belt of the Pilbara Goldfields district, which is a historically proven gold mining region.

