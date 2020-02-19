Broker News

February 19, 2020

EHL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First-half results were pre-released and the main new item in the financials was the growth guidance from the PnP acquisition. This contributes to a lift in Morgans’ FY20-22 operating earnings estimates of 3-10%.

The second half catalysts include an acceleration of de-gearing and a possible re-financing of the US notes. The broker considers the stock too cheap and retains an Add rating. Target is raised to $2.85 from $2.80.

Sector: Capital Goods.

Target price is $2.85.Current Price is $2.24. Difference: $0.61 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If EHL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SWM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

COL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

BXB – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BEN – Citi rates the stock as Sell

GWA – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral