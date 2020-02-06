Broker News

February 6, 2020

CMA – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

First half leasing activity was equal to around 9.5% of the portfolio’s leasing assets. The portfolio is now valued at $2.1bn across 23 assets.

Debt facilities are now spread across four major lenders with the weighted average debt expiry stable at 3.8 years.

FY20 guidance is unchanged for free funds from operations of 19c. Morgans retains a Hold rating and $2.98 target ,expecting the next trading update in April.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $2.98.Current Price is $2.95. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CMA meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

