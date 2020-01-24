Broker News

January 24, 2020

SXY – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The strong ramp-up in gas production in the December quarter has been offset by softer prices. Credit Suisse suspects declining LNG netbacks stemming from weak LNG spot pricing will have limited impact on Senex Energy because of term contracting.

The broker reduces long-term pricing for uncontracted volumes to $8/gigajoule, still well above net back estimates of around $5.50/gigajoule. The broker is “warming” to the stock as the ramp up appears ahead of schedule and the higher-quality Atlas ramp up is coming in the next 18 months.

Neutral rating is maintained as a softening gas price could weigh on sentiment and there are risks still prevailing during the ramp up. Target is $0.37.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $0.37.Current Price is $0.35. Difference: $0.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SXY meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NWL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

GXY – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DMP – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

API – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

RRL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

REH – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold from Add