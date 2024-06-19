FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars / Weekly Wrap

June 19, 2024

The GaN Revolution: Powering the technologies of tomorrow

Expert roundtable on the role of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors in unlocking next-generation applications in quantum, defence, aviation, robotics, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence systems.

The panel will feature GaN experts, including University of California Santa Barbara’s (UCSB) Professor Steven DenBaars, Dr Michael Schuette from leading semiconductor and wafer supplier MACOM Technology Solutions, and BluGlass’ (ASX:BLG) Head of Epitaxy, Dr Josh Brown.

Panellists:

– Professor Steven DenBaars, University of California Santa Barbara
– Dr Michael Schuette, MACOM Technology Solutions
– Dr Hugues Marchand, IQE
– Dr Steven Duvall, independent semiconductor professional
– Dr Josh Brown, BluGlass Limited

Moderator: Stefanie Winwood, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, BluGlass Limited

