June 4, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: ABx Group, ACDC Metals, Condor Energy

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) announces an update to the ALCORE bath pilot batch reactor, in which the latest test runs achieve over 90% in fluorine recovery. At commercial scale, a proportion of the hydrogen fluoride will be further processed via an existing commercial process to produce aluminium fluoride. Shares are trading flat at 5 cents.

ACDC Metals (ASX:ADC) announced that high-grade assays confirm heavy mineral sand discovery at the Watchem North heavy mineral sand Project in the Murray Basin of western Victoria. The results were 6m at 37.9% of Total Heavy Mineral (THM). Shares are trading 11.59 per cent higher at 7.7 cents.

Condor Energy (ASX:CND) has found evidence for multiple petroleum systems that confirms oil & gas plays in the Peruvian TEA. Maturation mapping shows that at least two source rock intervals are present within the TEA. Shares are trading 31.08 per cent higher at 4.85 cents.
 

