Stocks of the Hour: Sunshine Metals, Noble Helium, Grand Gulf Energy

Sunshine Metals (ASX:SHN) has increased the Resource at its 100% owned Liontown deposit, part of the Ravenswood Consolidated Project by 21%. The Resource contains a 10% increase in contained gold and 60% increase in contained copper, further supporting Sunshine’s recent Au-Cu focus. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.
Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) has confirmed the Mbelele prospect at its North Rukwa Project in Tanzania has returned very high helium concentrations of 2.46% following lab testing. Funding is now in place to complete all the required appraisal work. Shares are trading 19.05 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.
Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE) announced that Walsh Engineering and Production has finalised the operational design to facilitate the drilling of a sidetrack at the Jesse-1A well. The relatively inexpensive sidetrack drilling operation is scheduled for early 2024 and will be completed for production in a success case. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.