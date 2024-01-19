Stocks of the Hour: Mesoblast, Andromeda Metals, Imugene

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its allogeneic cell therapy Revascor®, a Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation. This follows the submission of results from the randomised controlled trial in children with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a potentially life threatening congenital heart condition. Shares are trading 18.87 per cent higher at 31.5 cents

Andromeda Metals (ASX:ADN) has entered into a sales and distribution agreement (Agreement) for Andromeda’s high-quality kaolin products into the Mediterranean region, with IberoClays SLU. Under the Agreement, the parties agree to terms for the sale and purchase of the following: Great White CRM™ for sale into the ceramics and tile sectors, and Great White HRM™ for sale into the concrete industry. Shares are trading flat at 2.6 cents.

Imugene (ASX:IMU) has announced that its Phase 1 MAST (metastatic advanced solid tumours) trial, evaluating the safety of novel cancer-killing virus, has continued to progress with the first patients dosed in each arm of the higher dose cohort as part of the Phase 1 study. In the trial, 24 patients to date dosed in monotherapy arms with no safety issues observed, and 38 patients enrolled in trial to date across monotherapy and combination arms. Shares are trading 7.5 per cent higher at 10.75 cents.