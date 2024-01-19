FNN Content / Markets

January 19, 2024

ASX up 1.02%: Wall Street rallies on Tech

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

Australian shares have surged as they followed a tech rally on Wall Street due to positive US labor data, which boosted economic optimism and downplayed concerns about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The S&P/ASX 200 is 1.02 per cent higher at 7,421.40, while the All Ordinaries also made similar gains. Meanwhile, iron ore prices rebounded, oil prices rose amid Middle East tensions, and the Australian dollar faced potential depreciation due to concerns about the Chinese economy and anticipated interest rate cuts.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 78 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 2.34 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Utilities, down 0.13 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 9.03 per cent higher at $5.735. It is followed by shares in The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) and Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC).

The worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 2.75 per cent lower at $6.01. It is followed by shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) and Boral (ASX:BLD).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2025.70 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$131.05 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.85 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.86 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Winston’s Weekly: Property outlook for 2024

BHP’s South Australia expansion: Promising discoveries at Olympic Dam

Tokyo’s Nikkei market surges in 2024: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway benefits

Tech stocks lift major US averages

US initial unemployment claims hold undue influence on economic sentiment

ASX closes 0.6% lower: Aus shares experience fifth consecutive day of losses