January 10, 2024

Santos, Platinum, Pirelli, and the takeover offer for Link

Companies discussed include:

Santos (ASX:STO)
Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM)
Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK)
Pirelli 

