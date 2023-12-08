Economics / FNN Content

December 8, 2023

China’s November trade report reveals economic struggles

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

A weak trade report for November, especially concerning imports, confirms the ongoing challenges in the country's economy almost a year after hopes of a post-Covid economic boost.

In November 2023, China's trade surplus increased to $68.39 billion, up from $66.49 billion the previous year, surpassing market forecasts of $58 billion. The surplus also rose significantly from $58 billion in October.

The trade data supports Moody's recent decision to place China's A1 credit rating on negative watch, possibly leading to a downgrade within the next 18 months.

Unexpectedly, exports grew by 0.5%, the first increase since April, surpassing the forecasted 1.1% drop. However, this growth was relatively modest in the context of China's monthly trade.

Imports, on the other hand, fell by 0.6%, missing the expected 3.3% gain. This decline, though small, indicates persistent weakness in domestic demand for key imports. Notable import declines included crude oil (-9.18%), steel products (-18.67%), edible oils (-18.88%), rubber (-7.18%), and meat (-16.42%). However, there were some increases, such as refined products (34.19%), natural gas (6.1%), unwrought copper (2%), copper ore & concentrates (1.3%), coal (34.66%), iron ore (3.9%), and soybeans (7.76%).

Imports from various countries showed mixed trends, with decreases from Japan (-0.3%), South Korea (-2.3%), the US (-15.1%), and ASEAN countries (-6.4%), but increases from Taiwan (5.8%), the EU (1.6%), and Australia (8.6%).

This decline in imports follows a surprising 3% rise in October and marks the 10th monthly fall in 2023.

The weak trade report does little to offset the overall decline of about 5% to 6% in China's exports and imports for the first 11 months of 2023.

China's exports to the US increased by 7% in November compared to the previous year but narrowed to $29.8 billion from $30.82 billion in October. In contrast, exports to the European Union decreased by 14.5% year-on-year in November, and those to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations fell by 7%, despite being a growth market for Chinese exports throughout the year.

Regarding imports, China purchased fewer goods from the US and Southeast Asia in November compared to a year ago, while purchases from the EU saw a slight increase.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

