Economics / FNN Content

October 31, 2023

Uncertainty looms over $18.7 billion Canadian-US bid for Origin Energy

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

The $18.7 billion Canadian-US bid for Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) appears to be in jeopardy and may require a higher offer price, as Origin's largest shareholder, AustralianSuper, has rejected the current deal.

AustralianSuper, which owns 13.7% of Origin, has indicated its intention to decline the offer from the Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield and US energy investor EIG.

"AustralianSuper believes the ongoing energy transition, as we move towards net zero by 2050, has further enhanced the value of strategic energy transition platforms, such as Origin," stated AustralianSuper in a Tuesday announcement.

Brookfield and EIG, through their subsidiary Mid-Ocean, have offered $8.912 for each Origin share. However, Origin shares have consistently traded above this offer price, with investors expecting an improved bid.

Market analysts suggest that AustralianSuper's position is supported by several smaller shareholders among fund managers, increasing the risk that the deal may not secure the necessary 75% approval at a shareholder meeting next month.

Following the news from AustralianSuper, Origin Energy shares briefly dipped to $9.10 at 10:20 am on Tuesday, as investors speculated about the deal's status. However, the shares later stabilized and rose to around $9.12 by 11:30 am.

AustralianSuper emphasized its belief in Origin's strategic portfolio of assets in the energy transition towards renewables. The fund highlighted that Origin has the potential to become Australia's leading energy supplier, drawing lessons from its 20% shareholding in UK-based Octopus Energy, a fast-growing renewable energy-focused provider.

Additionally, through APLNG (the Queensland LNG project), Origin is well-positioned to access gas for its Energy Markets business and benefit from strong global demand for LNG.

AustralianSuper's confidence in Origin was evident as it increased its stake in the company by 1.02%, becoming the company's largest shareholder with a total shareholding of 13.67%.

In its September quarter production report, Origin Energy reported steady production in its integrated gas business, driven by increased well activity. However, Australia Pacific LNG revenue was lower due to seasonal factors and lower LNG prices. The Energy Markets business saw a decline in electricity and natural gas sales volumes due to weather conditions and energy efficiency.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

China’s economy slows unexpectedly in October

Analysing the September sales surge

Buffett’s moves raise questions

US Fed holds steady

Are Albaneses big ideological Captains Calls ignoring the will of the people?

Global stock markets face correction as S&P 500 joins Nasdaq in 10% decline