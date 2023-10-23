Economics / FNN Content

October 23, 2023

Interest rates back in focus as market awaits key updates on inflation

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Interest rates are once again in the spotlight this week, with two public appearances by the new Reserve Bank Governor, Michelle Bullock, and two crucial updates on inflation. Despite a surge in bond yields last week, the possibility of a rate increase at the Melbourne Cup meeting of the Reserve Bank board is not set in stone.

On Wednesday, two pivotal inflation indicators, the quarterly and monthly Consumer Price Index, will be released, providing essential insights. The yield on the 10-year Australian Treasury bond hit a 12-year peak but then eased, leaving room for speculation on the RBA's decision in ten days.

Local economists believe the recent rise may deter the RBA from raising rates, but they caution that Governor Michelle Bullock is keen to emphasize her commitment to curbing inflation. She has a speech scheduled tomorrow and will appear before the Senate Economics Committee on Friday to reinforce her tough stance on inflation and "low tolerance" for persistent price pressures.

Shane Oliver, AMP's chief economist, expects the September quarter CPI data to reveal a 1.1% increase from the June quarter, bringing annual inflation down to 5.3%. This aligns with RBA forecasts, but the trimmed mean may present an upside risk.

Economists at the National Australia Bank anticipate a 1.1% quarterly print for both headline and underlying inflation, resulting in year-ended rates of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively. The key drivers include a substantial rise in fuel prices, offset by declines in fruit & veg and childcare.

Moody's economists project a year-on-year decrease in headline inflation to 5.1% in the September quarter from 6% in June. They note that despite occasional fluctuations, the overall trend suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

In addition to these developments, business conditions PMIs are expected to soften slightly after a September rise, and producer price inflation for the September quarter will be released on Friday.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX continues to drop amidst Wall Street’s slide

US bond yields surge past 5% as interest rates fears drive market trends

High stakes as the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks release quarterly figures

Surging bond yields pressuring shares, Mid East dilemma for central banks, Risk of rate hike

US bond yields near 5%, gold nears $2,000 amid Fed inflation commitment

Standard Lithium advances US lithium production project