Small caps extend streak, beat S&P 500 for 5th Day

Small-cap stocks extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Russell 2000 index surging 1.14%, outpacing the S&P 500, which gained just 0.52%.

The Russell 2000 has gained 2.8% since October 3, while the S&P 500 managed a 3.0% increase over the same period. Notably, the Russell 2000 remains 11.5% below its 52-week high from February 2, while the S&P 500 is 5.4% below its 52-week high from July 27.

In the first two trading days of the week, small caps continued to shine, posting a 1.7% gain compared to the S&P 500's 1.2% rise.

The ongoing strength in small-cap stocks is drawing attention from investors, with some attributing it to a favorable economic environment and lower global trade sensitivity. However, the market remains dynamic, and investors should stay vigilant amid this intriguing performance trend.

Watch this space in the Australian market today.