The Week that Was: May 1-5, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 1 May, 2023

European Metals’ Czech Mate at Cinovec Lithium Project

Corporate Connect has initiated coverage on local lithium hopeful European Metals (ASX: EMH), with Senior Analyst Di Brookman’s report now available for download.

Tuesday 2 May, 2023

Bottom-Pickers Unite to Turn Oz Property Market

A rude wake-up call for the RBA, with gloomy forecasts of a big slump and problems for borrowers blown out of the water by a turnaround in house prices for April.

Looking Back on a Big Week for Tech Stocks

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson reports that just five tech stocks have accounted for two thirds of the S&P’s 8% rise this year, a much bigger proportion than the capitalisation they represent.

Origin Leans into Takeover with Bullish Update

The price caps and other government moves to rein in rising prices that so worried Origin Energy investors have instead ended up being beneficial in Australia and the UK.

Japan: Sustainability and digitalisation

Aaron Scully from JH reports back after the trip he took to Japan to learn more about the companies that operate there as well as its economic and political climate.

Newmont Need for Newcrest Becomes Ever Clearer

The weak production effort and 40% slump in net profit from Newmont in the first quarter of this year explains why it really wants Australia’s Newcrest Mining.

Bridge Street Bites: TCL, ABY, BST

News from the Monday trading session at the Australian Stock Exchange from Transurban, Adore Beauty and Best & Less.

Wednesday 3 May, 2023

Local Media on a Sticky Wicket Right Now

Analysts will be watching the Nine presentation at the Macquarie conference to see by how much Seven’s experience in weakening revenues shows up in its TV and newspapers.

Qantas Upgrades Internally for New Head Pilot

Qantas has gone in-house for a new CEO, announcing that Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will replace outgoing head Alan Joyce in November.

Nobody Expected the RBA Requisition

The Reserve Bank’s surprise 0.25% rate rise on Tuesday flew in the face of the widespread belief that it would sit on rates for a second month in a row.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Japanese Shares?

Pengana’s Tim Richardson believes there is an opportunity to boost long-term returns through selective exposure to high-quality, well-aligned Japanese companies.

Capital Preservation, ‘Solved’ (For Now)

GAM’s Julian Howard explores how ever-higher short-dated yields may offer a profound, though temporary, way to ‘smooth’ volatility to meet future liabilities.

Steady Quarter for Woolies, All Things Considered

Supermarket giant Woolworths has topped Coles in reporting an 8% rise in March quarter sales after its rival revealed a 6.5% rise of its own in its quarterly update last Friday.

Thursday 4 May, 2023

WA Lithium Commitment Remains Unwavering

There’s significant expansion afoot in WA’s lithium industry as companies ignore the nervous nellies and plough on with exploration and processing plans.

Retail Sales Well Continues to Dry Up

Australia’s retail sales data continued its recent drift in March, according to the latest monthly report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

3 Companies IML Is Backing Whichever Way the Wind Blows

In times like this, with heightened volatility and uncertainty, IML’s Bruce Du suggests three quality companies better placed to ride out the rough weather.

Inflation, Rates Finally Lower Volume on JB Hi-Fi

The reality of the Reserve Bank’s rate rises and falling real household incomes has finally caught up with electronic and whitegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi.

Favouring Fundamentals over Narratives

For Perpetual Deputy Head of Equities Anthony Aboud, the past quarter has been characterised by the market starting to again favour fundamentals over narratives.

Amcor Shares Crumple on Grim Outlook

Shares in Amcor fell nearly 12% at one stage on Wednesday after the company dropped June 30 earnings by 5% and warned of a challenging outlook.

Evolution Energy Minerals May 2023 Update (video)

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:EV1) Managing Director Phil Hoskins talks to David Tasker at the Future Facing Commodities Conference in Singapore.

Friday 5 May, 2023

NAB’s NIMble Accounting Fools Nobody

Shares in the NAB sold off yesterday after analysts were unimpressed with higher loan interest rates being converted into a boost for net interest margin.

The Big Skew

Arian Neiron and Brad Livingstone-Foggo from VanEck explain why they believe that, in any recovery, the statistical term “skew” is worth knowing.

Our Banks are Better

Portfolio Manager Brett McNeill explains why Australian banks don’t present the same concerns as their US counterparts and continue to be an attractive investment for AFIC.

Cazaly Eyes Canadian Rare Earths as Next Value-Add

Like its Australian Rules footballer namesake, Cazaly Resources has always flown high over the crowded pack of small-cap explorers since listing two decades ago.

Stock Scuttlebutt: NEC, SUL

The Macquarie conference this week has proved a bit of a confessional for the presenting companies, and Nine Entertainment and Super Retail were no different on Thursday.

Rio Tinto Sizes Up its Lithium Play Options

CEO Jakob Stausholm told Rio’s Australian AGM on Thursday that, while his company remains very interested in lithium, it doesn’t want to pay too much to play.

Struggles for Apple but Core Remains Strong

Apple might have struggled in a tough economic climate during the March quarter, but it still managed to beat Wall Street expectations.

ANZ Soldiers on Amidst the Chaos

ANZ Bank lifted interim dividend 12.5% to 83 cents a share after a modest 12% rise in cash earnings for the six months to March.