The Week that Was: March 27-31, 2023

Tuesday 28 March, 2023

BOQ Decides to Go Allaway with Interim CEO

Bank of Queensland has announced that ex-Chair Patrick Allaway will take over the role in a full-time capacity until 2024 after an unsuccessful external search for a suitable candidate.

Banking Sector Taking Steps in the Right Direction

JH’s John Jordan explains why the recent banking sector upheaval in Europe and the U.S. is likely to result in a market where the stronger, better capitalised banks get even stronger.

Premier Shares the Spoils with Monster Payout

Premier Investments has rewarded shareholders with a special interim dividend, taking its total 1H23 payout to 70 cents per share after posting record sales and earnings.

Does Quality Growth Investing Still Deliver?

Pengana Capital’s Tim Richardson believes that Australian investors can now gain exposure to high-growth trends via top-quality global businesses at attractive price levels.

Hacked Fintech Not Left with Much Latitude

Latitude Financial’s hacking attack is now one of the worst ever reported in this country and you’d be right in wondering if it could mean the end of the company in its present form.

Trading Tidbits: IVC, ALD

Some news on Monday from funerals group InvoCare, which has knocked back the recent bid by TPG Global, and Ampol, the recipient of some bad tidings from its Lytton refinery.

Wednesday 29 March, 2023

Chalice Keen to Buddy Up on Expanded Gonneville Site

Chalice Mining has put a for sale sign on a big chunk of its growing Gonneville green metals prospect in WA after boosting the size of the already world scale project by 60%.

Testing Infrastructure’s Resilience Amid Heightened Uncertainties

Nick Langley from ClearBridge Investments explains why, in both short- and long-term scenarios, the effect of changes of macro variables on infrastructure returns is usually positive.

Albemarle Comes Roaring into Liontown

Albemarle has turned the frowns in the struggling local lithium space upside down with news of a series of approaches to Liontown Resources, including a recent one at $2.50 per share.

Takeover Talk: ORG, UMG

The recent travails we’ve seen in global markets and the finance sector in particular haven’t scared off potential bidders for two local companies: Origin Energy and distiller United Malt.

Retail Sales Finally Feeling the Rate Rise Pinch

Retail sales were again flat to weak in February, continuing the lacklustre growth first seen last September as the rapid rises in interest rates started biting at consumer spending.

The Precious Metal Regains its Lustre

As banking turmoil has been unleashed across two continents, investors have been piling into gold and gold equities again as a safe haven option amid the current market uncertainty.

Ten Stock Market Themes for 2023 and Beyond

David Philpotts, Head of Strategy at Schroders’ Quantitative Equity Product (QEP) team, looks ahead to ten key themes for equity investors to consider for the coming years.

Lessons Relearnt from the Recent Banking Shakeout

As Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson explains, the banking system relies on communal faith that, as it did recently at SVB, can evaporate – invariably with catastrophic consequences.

Thursday 30 March, 2023

Cooling Inflation Takes Immediate Heat off RBA

The Reserve Bank will almost certainly pause its rate rises at its April monetary policy meeting next Tuesday after the monthly inflation indicator for February fell to an 8-month low.

Pilbara Minerals Unfazed by Lithium Slump

Pilbara revealed Wednesday that it will ignore the recent price downturn and spend more than half a billion dollars on a large expansion of its key WA lithium mining business.

Blockchain Failure Puts ASX in Check with ASIC

ASIC is investigating the ASX for potential breaches of continuous disclosure, business judgement and deceptive conduct over its failed CHESS blockchain replacement project.

Goldilocks and the Interest Rate Bear

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard examines whether what some view as a new ‘Goldilocks’ period in the economy is a realistic scenario over the short-, medium- and long-term.

Market Murmurs: FMG, ALQ

Differing fortunes for mining behemoth Fortescue and local medi-tech ALS on Wednesday, with operational dramas at the former and a slight earnings upgrade from the latter.

Three Factors Steering Asia-Pacific Markets in 2023

Chloe Shea from Schroders takes us through what’s going on across the Asia-Pacific region and examines the three main factors that are steering APAC investment markets in 2023.

Friday 31 March, 2023

Banking on Quality

As the Fed navigates inflation and, now, a stable banking system, its chance of a soft landing is getting slimmer, therefore positioning portfolios for a US recession may be prudent risk management.

BHP No Help to Mincor with Nickel Offtake Rebuff

Mincor has revealed that BHP had refused a request to alter its nickel ore offtake agreement, throwing a big roadblock in the way of the company’s ambitions moving forward.

Retail Weakness Rippling into Labour Market

The Reserve Bank’s rate rises might be taking their time to have a substantive impact on inflation and the labour market, but they are certainly making their mark on retail employment.

Update on China’s “Two Sessions”

China’s National Party Congress meeting, or “Two Sessions”, were concluded recently, during which the economic growth target and various policies were set for the year.

DNR Capital: Reporting Season Wrap-Up (video)

DNR Capital CIO and PM of the Australian Equities High Conviction Strategy Jamie Nicol provides his thoughts on opportunities in the market post reporting season.

Regis Almost Ready to Roll with McPhillamys

Regis Resources is one step closer to getting its McPhillamys gold project in NSW off the ground after receiving final approval from the NSW Independent Planning Commission.

Market Not Done with Jervois Selloff Just Yet

Investors gave the shares of fallen cobalt idol Jervois Global another pasting Thursday after the shock decision to halt construction work on its US flagship Idaho Cobalt Operations.