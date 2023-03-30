Funds / Markets / Video

March 30, 2023

DNR Capital: Reporting Season Wrap-Up

By Jamie Nicol | More Articles by Jamie Nicol

Hear the latest from DNR Capital Chief Investment Officer and PM of the Australian Equities High Conviction Strategy Jamie Nicol as he provides his thoughts on the recent reporting season and where he sees market opportunities in its wake.

The DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Fund and Portfolio invest in a high conviction portfolio of Australian equities that aims to outperform the Benchmark by 4% p.a. (before fees) over a rolling three-year period. They are style neutral with a quality focus.

 

 

 

About Jamie Nicol

Jamie Nicol has over 27 years' experience in the funds management industry and is one of the founding partners of DNR Capital. He is Chief Investment Officer and has responsibility for portfolio management and investment strategy, financials (ex-property), building materials, energy, industrials sectors.

