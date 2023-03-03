The Week that Was: February 27-March 3, 2023

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 27 February, 2023

IVE Group (ASX: IGL) FY23 H1 Results Presentation (video)

IVE Group Limited (ASX: IGL) Executive Chairman Geoff Selig, CEO Matt Aitken and CFO Darren Dunkley present on the group’s FY23 H1 results.

Tuesday 28 February, 2023

Bridge Street Bites: TPG, KGN

Disappointing results announced Monday by TPG Telecom and online retailer Kogan, although their positive share price movements were a surprise on a generally weak trading day.

EDI Result a Total, Like… Downer, Man

Downer EDI shares slumped almost 24% on Monday after it released the expected weak December half year result, cut its dividend and warned of a very poor outlook.

AI Chatbots Rewrite Code for Technology Sector’s Future

ChatGPT has ignited the world’s imagination about the power of AI and we may be on the cusp of a new product cycle that breathes new life into the technology sector.

All Bubbles, No Troubles for Woodside

Just like rival Santos, Woodside more than tripled full-year net profit for 2022, thanks in a large part to the added capacity from a merger – in this case, BHP’s petroleum business.

Good News = Bad News? Bad News = Good News? Please Explain

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson takes a look at one of the more counter-intuitive aspects of stock market investment: the topsy-turvy relationship between the news and the markets.

Operational Snags, Rising Costs Weigh on Lynas

Lynas Rare Earths saw a 4% drop in first-half profit on Monday as prices for its metals were eroded by the combined impact of disruptions, higher processing prices and rising wages.

Wednesday 1 March, 2023

Markets Brace Themselves for Musk on the Mic

Can Elon Musk win back the confidence of the market at Tesla’s annual investor day on Wednesday, or will this be yet another instance of the mania mangling the message?

Improved Oz Growth Prospects but Retail Soft

The prospects for a better-than-expected December quarter GDP figure later today have risen with a much-improved current account surplus that could make a significant boost to growth.

Could the Year Ahead Defy the Fed?

While Kardinia Capital has been bearish equity markets since early 2022, now a number of catalysts have emerged which could potentially turn market sentiment to bullish.

Bank on Australian Bank Capital

VanEck’s Arian Neiron takes a detailed look at an underappreciated bank issue that is garnering investor interest in the current market environment – subordinated debt.

Cost Pressures Mean No Div for AdBri Holders

Building products group Adbri Limited has dropped its final dividend as the company struggles with cost pressures, especially in the upgrade of its operations at Kwinana, south of Perth.

Harvey Norman Unable to Mask Post-Covid Funk

The post-pandemic slump ensnared Harvey Norman in the December half and the weakness has deepened in the early part of 2023, with double digit falls across its Australian stores.

Immutep (ASX: IMM) Delivering Strong Lung Cancer Data (video)

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Executive Director and CEO Marc Voigt discusses data from the SITC Conference in Boston, the strategy to take Efti to market and milestones for 2023.

Thursday 2 March, 2023

Suddenly it’s All Aboard the Chinese Express

The Chinese economy was fully open for business in February, news that – along with Hong Kong’s mask mandate ending – helped markets in the region bounce strongly on Wednesday.

FIRB Cites National Interests for Northern Minerals Block

The Foreign Investment Review Board has blocked a Chinese investor from lifting its shareholding in small but key listed Australian rare earths producer Northern Minerals.

Star Devolving into One Almighty Craps Table

The (no) fun and games at Star continue, with the regulators still riding them like an inside straight and all sorts of intrigues popping up on their shareholder register.

Six Investment Trends With Great Growth Potential

With a number of big themes starting to rotate back into a growth phase, Global X looks at some of the most impactful narratives and promising thematics emerging across the globe.

Healthcare: Boosting your defences?

JH’s Portfolio Construction & Strategy team explain why investors should consider a dedicated allocation to healthcare, which has historically captured less downside during sell-offs.

Encouraging Signs that Inflation is Cooling

While the December quarter and 2022 calendar year growth figures were on forecast, the tantalising bit of economic data yesterday was January’s sharp monthly inflation fall.

Friday 3 March, 2023

Portfolio Concentration: Time to question conventional wisdom?

Plato’s Dr David Allen explains why the idea that a fund manager must hold a concentrated portfolio to significantly outperform the benchmark is an enduring investing legend.

Private Housing Approvals Hit 10-Year Low

Thursday’s release of January building data by the ABS included a 10-year low for new private housing approvals, and we won’t have to wait long for some insight into why this might be.

Musk Tweeting Oh So Loud but Saying Oh So Little

Elon Musk’s Master Plan 3 for Tesla was long on vision and claimed achievements, but short on specifics about any new products, particularly a lower-priced EV.

Is Europe’s Energy Crisis Over?

One year on from Russia’s illegal and tragic invasion of Ukraine, Schroders’ Valentina Romeo examines five charts which show how the resulting energy crisis has affected Europe.

Stock Snippets: EVN, NTO

Thursday saw some good news from Evolution Mining regarding its Ernest Henry mine, while it may well be game, set and match in the long-running battle for Nitro Software.

Investing in Essential Services Property for Above Average Dividend Yield (video)

Scott Kelly, RAM CEO Australia, provides an introduction to the RAM Essential Services Property Fund, discussing geographical spread, yield, investment strategy, financials and inflation.

IVE Group (ASX: IGL) Delivers 31% Increase in Revenue (video)

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Executive Chairman Geoff Selig discusses the company’s half-year financial results, commenting on key drivers, Lasoo, Ovato and the company’s partnership with Iberdrola.