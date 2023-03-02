Portfolio Concentration: Time to question conventional wisdom?

The idea that a fund manager must hold a concentrated portfolio to significantly outperform the benchmark is an enduring investing legend.

However, when you look at the data, this widely held conclusion seems somewhat questionable. Afterall, Renaissance Technology, the most successful hedge fund of all time has generated returns in excess of 70% p.a. before fees and has several thousand positions at any one time.

So, let’s dig in a little deeper.

Have concentrated managers generated superior performance to diversified managers on average over time?

The star manager effect

For decades, the idea of the “star fund manager”, with a perceived extraordinary ability to identify the super compounders hiding in plain sight, has reigned supreme.

Typically, the portfolios of star managers have been concentrated with less than fifty holdings.

The chart below shows the average performance of global equity funds vs. the MSCI World by number of holdings since September 2021, the inception date of the Plato Global Net Zero Hedge Fund. For this analysis we took every global equity fund in the Morningstar database.

The results are striking. The most concentrated portfolios, holding less than 25 stocks imploded, underperforming by an average of 12.8%. Portfolios with 25 to 50 holdings also underperformed. These averages obscure some rather frightening underperformance from individual funds, with several underperforming by 30, 40 and 50%.