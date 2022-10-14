The Week that Was – October 10-14, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 11 October, 2022

Chinese EV Numbers Support Lithium Surge

No wonder demand for Australian lithium is booming with the September New Energy (mostly battery powered) Vehicle sales data from China showing no sign of easing.

Fifth Time the Charm for SolGold with Cornerstone

After four failed attempts, Brisbane-based but UK-listed SolGold has finally been able to consolidate its control of the huge Cascabel copper-gold prospect in Ecuador.

Will Growth Stocks Outperform Once Again?

Pengana believes there are sound reasons why many high-quality growth stocks are expected to perform relatively strongly in the next phase of the economic cycle.

The Impact of Higher Interest Rates on Company Earnings

IML’s Daniel Moore looks at how, apart from the impact that higher bond yields have on valuations, rising short term interest rates directly impact company earnings.

Mining Murmurs: MIN, GOR

Despite their share prices falling on a rough old Monday for the ASX, both MinRes and Gold Road were spreading good cheer about their respective operations.

Surprise Upgrade Helps Tyro Buck Weaker Trend

After an early dip driven by the fall in the wider market, shares in payments platform Tyro rallied 1.6% on a surprise earnings upgrade from the company for FY22-23.

Wednesday 12 October, 2022

Making Sense of the Merge: What’s Next for Ethereum

Global X looks at “The Merge” and why its importance cannot be underestimated as it alters the sustainability, scalability, security and decentralisation of Ethereum.

Magnis Cautiously Optimistic on Nachu, Bullish on iM3NY

Corporate Connect Senior Analyst Di Brookman has today released an updated research report on Magnis Energy Technologies, placing a 12-month target of $1.45 on the company.

British Bond Market a Bulldog’s Breakfast

A worrying jump in UK bond yields has forced the Bank of England to double its support buying and warn for the second time in a fortnight of “material risk” to the UK’s financial stability.

Oz Economy a Tough Dragon to Slay

The latest NAB survey, issued yesterday, shows that the economy remains resilient, despite the challenges from higher inflation, rising interest rates and a gloomy global outlook.

Diaper Change Needed for Baby Bunting

Baby Bunting has gone from high-flying rooster during the pandemic to unloved feather-duster after a gloomy trading update saw its shares belted 20% on Tuesday.

Bridge Street Bites: VVA, MGR

Glad tidings from another wobbly ASX trading session Tuesday with Viva Leisure continuing its strong turnaround, while Mirvac announced some changes in its boardroom.

Technology Giant Macnica Takes Strategic Investment in icetana (ASX: ICE) (video)

icetana CEO / Managing Director Matt Macfarlane discusses revenue growth, the company’s strategic placement to Macnica, changes to the share registry and the outlook ahead.

VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) Discusses the Demand for Glass (video)

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) Managing Director Bruce Maluish discusses the global demand for glass and the burgeoning silica sand sector in Australia.

Thursday 13 October, 2022

Oz Miners Still All the Rage with EV Makers

GM has joined Ford, Toyota and Tesla in striking deals with Australian producers of key renewable metals, announcing a strategic investment in Queensland Pacific Metals.

Stock Snippets: CRN, CSL

Word of possible takeover talks with Peabody Energy sent shares in coal miner Coronado charging Wednesday, while CSL also brought some good news to the market.

To Hedge or Not to Hedge

The decision to hedge your global equity portfolio can impact your investment over the shorter term, but data shows that currency impact over the long term is negligible.

The Storm Before the Calm

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard believes the nightmarish policy trade-offs governments and central banks face today won’t last forever as inflation slowly but surely eases.

Lack of Bad News Good News for BoQ

Investors pushed Bank of Queensland shares sharply higher yesterday in the wake of the bank’s release of its 2021-22 annual results that seem not to have contained any land mines.

Rio Tinto Digging Deeper into Canada

Rio Tinto and the Canadian government have announced a $C737 million investment plan to not only upgrade its production of titanium and scandium, but also to cut carbon emissions.

Friday 14 October, 2022

Trading Tidbits: GAL, ARV

Different market responses in Thursday’s ASX trading session to announcements from local rockhounds Galileo Mining (positive) and Artemis Resources (negative).

QAN Hits Cruising Altitude after Recent Grounding

Qantas shares have soared to their highest level since the start of 2020 after the airline confirmed that it was heading for a massive profit in the upcoming financial year.

Quality Comes in Small Packages

The Fed is bracing for a ‘soft-ish landing’, but markets fear the opposite. Shifting portfolios to meet the challenges and idiosyncrasies of these capital markets is no easy feat.

The Shadier Aspects of Solar Panels

Solar panels will be integral to the renewable energy transition, and yet recent reports have found that their manufacture violates significant human rights issues in China.

Oz Job Market Too Strong For Our Own Good

Thursday’s monthly update on jobs and wages from the Australian Bureau of Statistics had bad and worse news, at least as far as the future direction of interest rates is concerned.

Elmo Shares Catch Fire on Takeover Talk

Shares in Elmo Software jumped more than 30% Thursday after the company confirmed it had a parade of suitors sniffing around, including the private equity firm Accel-KKR.