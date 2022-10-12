VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) Discusses the Demand for Glass

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) Managing Director Bruce Maluish discusses the global demand for glass and the burgeoning silica sand sector in Australia.
VRX Silica is focused on supplying the global demand for silica sand. VRX Silica identified the silica sand shortage in the Asia-Pacific region as a unique opportunity for Western Australia. The shortage, which is predicted to worsen with dwindling local supplies and increasing demand, has caused an increase in price. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 47% of global demand for silica sand and is predicted to grow by 6.1% to 138 million metric tonnes in 2019 according to Freedonia Group.