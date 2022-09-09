The Week that Was – September 5-9, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 6 September, 2022

Berkshire Further Lightens BYD Holding

More focus on Warren Buffett after his Berkshire Hathaway revealed the second surprise sale of shares in China’s most successful electric vehicle company, former battery maker BYD.

Aussie Car Market Strong as EV Sales Grow

Rather than write about the gains electric vehicles continue to make in the Chinese, European and US car markets, a story about what happened in the Aussie market in August.

In a Volatile Market, Diversification Is Key

In an uncertain market, diversification across asset classes, countries, sectors and regions is paramount. Fidelity looks at one method of achieving this: investing in Global Shares.

Three Reasons to Stay the Course

Markets have moved with such velocity in both directions since the COVID outbreak began it has been tough for investors to adjust with so much conflicting information being circulated.

Chile No Vote Gives Miners Some Time to Regroup

The global mining industry can breathe more easily for the time being after Chile decisively rejected a new constitution that a majority of voters had decided was too radical.

Bowdens Mine Ringing Silver Bells

A major upgrade of the already rich Bowdens prospect in NSW now looks on the cards after Silver Mines Ltd revealed a significant new discovery in an ASX filing on Monday.

OPEC+ Cuts Oil Output to Stabilise Prices

Any relief for consumers from the 25% fall in global oil prices since June was punctured by the OPEC+ decision on Monday to cut production by 100,000 barrels a day to bolster prices.

Wednesday 7 September, 2022

Opportunities in Volatile Markets

Portfolio Manager David Grace provides a closer look at some of the companies recently added to the AFIC portfolio along with additions made to existing holdings.

Can Spain and Portugal Save Europe from its Energy Crises?

With energy prices soaring across Europe, the EU is looking for a plan to shift from its reliance on Russian gas – and the answer could lie on the border of Spain and Portugal.

Smooth Sailing for Rio Despite Minor Miner Dissent

Independent directors in Turquoise Hill have voted to approve Rio’s offer, putting the deal on track to be completed later this year despite one shareholder’s objections.

Rate Rise, Schmate Schmise

We have suddenly become pretty blasé and ho-hum about a half a per cent boost to the RBA cash rate if the reaction from markets to yesterday’s increase is any guide.

Woodside Working Both Ways in LNG Market

Woodside has signed on with US-based Commonwealth LNG to source product it will now sell to German utility Uniper, formerly Europe’s biggest buyer of Russian gas.

Records Continue to Tumble for Oz Trade

Plenty of bad stuff going on, but it has been an exceptional FY2021-22 for Australia trade-wise and the June quarter showed no signs of a slowdown with a bunch of records.

The Demand for Gas in South Africa (video)

Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) CEO Nick de Blocq discusses the South African energy market and the role gas is set to play in the clean energy transition.

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Positioned for Growth (video)

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Executive Chairman Geoff Selig discusses full-year results, the recent acquisition of Ovato and the launch of the Lasoo e-commerce platform.

Thursday 8 September, 2022

Consumer Resilience on Display with Solid GDP Data

Australian consumer resilience, along with a weak dollar and record prices for key commodities helped push economic growth to a very sold 3.6% jump in FY2021-22.

Better Times Brewing for United Malt

At last some good news for United Malt Group, which yesterday revealed a more accommodating approach from its banks and a solid improvement in harvest conditions.

Chinese Trade Somehow Comes in Below Expectations

China’s trade performance weakened dramatically in August with growth in imports and exports slowing more sharply than forecast, catching the markets by surprise.

4D Infrastructure Trip Insights: Europe

4D’s Sarah Shaw and Tasneef Rahman report on their European meetings with management teams from regulated utilities, renewables, communications and transport.

Hastings Cashes Up as Punters Cash Out

Hastings Technology Metals shook the day traders out of its share register yesterday with a $110 million raising that will go towards developing its Yangibana rare earths project in WA.

Metcash Meeting Every Challenge

On the face of it a solid start to its 2022-23 financial year for Metcash, the country’s third-largest supermarkets, liquor and hardware chain operator, despite numerous challenges.

Friday 9 September, 2022

Dovish RBA Talk Eases Investors’ Troubled Minds

The ASX bounced yesterday after Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe hinted that future interest rate rises from the central bank will be smaller and slower in coming.

ACCC Finally Clears Link Bid with One Proviso

The ACCC will not oppose the takeover of Link Administration by Dye & Durham, after accepting an undertaking from the Canadian company to sell its existing Australian business.

ESG Ratings May Be too Simplistic

The decision to remove Tesla from the S&P 500 ESG index earlier this year made it clear that a single, data driven ESG rating cannot be everything at once.

Capturing Long-Term Growth in Underlying Structural Trends

In an inflationary economic environment, investors will be thinking about how to protect their purchasing power as the cost of living rises. Fidelity has a few ideas.

The Govt Giveth and the Govt Taketh Away

The ending of the temporary cut to the fuel excise comes with global oil prices well below where they were when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed the cut in his final budget.

Three Reporting Season Themes that Will Drive Markets this Year

For Michael O’Neill and Daniel Moore from Investors Mutual, the key themes that stood out from the recent reporting season were inflation, consumer spending and cashflow.

ECB Gets Aggressive with 75bp Rate Rise

The European Central Bank has joined the US Federal Reserve and raised its interest rate by a larger than forecast 75 basis points to tackle record inflation.