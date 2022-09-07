IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Positioned for Growth

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Executive Chairman Geoff Selig discusses full-year results, the recent acquisition of Ovato and the launch of the Lasoo e-commerce platform.
IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services. It also prints and distributes catalogues, magazines, marketing, and corporate communications materials and stationery; and manufactures point of sale display material and large format banners for retail applications.