FNN Content / Markets / Shares / Video

September 7, 2022

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Positioned for Growth

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Executive Chairman Geoff Selig discusses full-year results, the recent acquisition of Ovato and the launch of the Lasoo e-commerce platform.

 

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services. It also prints and distributes catalogues, magazines, marketing, and corporate communications materials and stationery; and manufactures point of sale display material and large format banners for retail applications.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Evening Report: 7 September, 2022

The Demand for Gas in South Africa

Lunch Report: 7 September, 2022

Stocks of the Hour: 7 September, 2022

Metal prices under pressure as recession looms across the globe

Evening Report: 6 September, 2022