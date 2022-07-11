KSL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans reviews its earnings assumptions and marks-to-market earnings for stocks under its coverage in the Diversified Financials sector.
For Kina Securities, the broker makes no changes to earnings forecasts and the Add rating, though raises the target price to $1.29 from $1.20 on a valuation roll forward.
Sector: Diversified Financials.
Target price is $1.29.Current Price is $0.85. Difference: $0.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If KSL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).