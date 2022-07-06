Broker News

July 6, 2022

A2M – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse observes the a2 Milk Co is holding market share gains as the broader market declines.

The broker notes freshness dates improved over June, suggesting spritely sales over the June holidays, the company ranking as the 4th most purchased brand in the holidays according to TMall, up from 7th in in 2021.

But the broker doubts the holiday fever will be repeated in the broader market, particularly given China’s lockdowns, and notes  Nielsen data shows the infant formula category fell during January to April, and competitors have issued profit warnings.

Neutral rating and $5.15 target price retained.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $5.15.Current Price is $4.56. Difference: $0.59 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If A2M meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CPU – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BKL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

COL – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

APE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

DMP – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CBA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight