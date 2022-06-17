Broker News

June 17, 2022

GEM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS observes, while labour pressures exist, the child care sector has been able to pass through a substantial portion of cost inflation to the consumer.

Initiatives from both the federal and NSW government should drive incremental demand and the main risk is ongoing delays in visa approvals affecting the historical portion of workers obtained offshore.

The broker considers the valuation of G8 Education appealing on a relative basis and retains a Buy rating and $1.34 target.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $1.34.Current Price is $1.03. Difference: $0.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GEM meets the UBS target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TRS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

GMA – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SIQ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

TPW – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

HUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform