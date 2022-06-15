Broker News

June 15, 2022

BRG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

An increasingly challenging outlook from the consumer perspective as well as negative industry feedback causes UBS to reduce estimates for earnings per share in FY23 by -10%, with a further -8% cut to FY24 and -6% to FY25.

The broker believes Breville Group can pull back on incremental discretionary cost investment amid a softer top line and now forecasts 7% sales growth in FY23, which includes 4% from the LELIT acquisition.

Sales are expected to accelerate from FY24 and the broker believes current macro headwinds will be short-term while the company’s medium-term strategy is intact. Target is reduced to $25 from $34 and the Buy rating is maintained.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $25.00.Current Price is $17.44. Difference: $7.56 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BRG meets the UBS target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

