June 14, 2022

CWY – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

As part of a strategy day, Cleanaway Waste Management revealed a permanent cost increase of -$15m/year from FY23 to improve capabilities and support growth initiatives.

Part of the growth strategy is taking an opportunity to expand into the fast growing Construction & Demolition waste space, to leverage the company’s vertical integration.

The target price falls to $2.79 from $2.87, while the Hold rating is maintained.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

 

Target price is $2.79.Current Price is $2.82. Difference: ($0.03) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CWY meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

