Broker News

May 5, 2022

JHX – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

James Hardie Industries’  rival Louisiana-Pacific (LP) has raised FY22 siding guidance to more-than 20% from more-than 15% as price increases offset cost inflation.

UBS does not believe the start-up of LP’s Sagola, Michigan mill conversion will inhibit James Hardies’ ability to increase volumes.

Meanwhile, LP management commentary suggests building demand remains strong and that mortgage concerns are not affecting the company’s outlook at this stage.

UBS’s read-through to James Hardie is that the company’s guidance is achieveable. Buy rating and $58 target price retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $58.00.Current Price is $40.95. Difference: $17.05 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHX meets the UBS target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AKE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

NHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CTD – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – UBS rates the stock as Sell

ING – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ASB – Citi rates the stock as Buy