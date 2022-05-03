ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT Biopharmas Hit, but Buying Opportunities Created The news being reported about the performance of biotechnology has been dour, to say the least, for some time now. Those dour articles have been deserved with the iShares Biotechnology Exchange-Traded Fund down 25% and the SPDR® S&P® Biotech ETF is down 45% from their highs. However, those articles are backward-looking, and successful investors need to be looking forward. Recently, however, an article in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery caught our eye which we believe should point the way forward for the vast majority of Australian biotechnology investors. This article indicates that, at least, two companies, Antisense Therapeutics (ANP) and Kazia Therapeutics (KZA), are right in the sweet spot in terms of the future of drug development.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Email Address (required)

Please prove you are human by selecting the Heart.