April 29, 2022

COL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Coles Group performed ahead of expectations in the March quarter and Credit Suisse expects further improvement as consumers return to major centres. The broker believes the business is well-positioned for the rising cost of living, with its “value” network differentiation and high penetration of the Coles brand.

Inflation is accelerating. Yet, with increased media coverage of the cost-of-living pressures the broker suspects there is less room for margin expansion than the market may be anticipating. Neutral maintained. Target rises to $18.81 from $18.32.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $18.81.Current Price is $18.47. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

