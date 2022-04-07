SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

Listing volumes for employment online classifieds were strong for the March quarter though UBS cautions Seek’s absolute listings inventory numbers do not reflect velocity. Hence, there are not considered a perfect indicator for growth.

Nonetheless, the broker sees upside to management guidance should volumes remain at current levels for the remainder of the half.

The broker retains its Neutral rating and $32 target.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

