Broker News

April 7, 2022

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse retains its Neutral rating and $86 target price for ASX following the release of March quarter trading activity statistics.

While all business segments exceeded expectations, and the broker’s EPS forecasts were raised for FY22-24 by around 2%, forecasts further out were left unchanged. By not incorporating these strong activity levels, there’s expected to be potential for EPS upside.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $86.00.Current Price is $82.69. Difference: $3.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ASX – Morgans rates the stock as Reduce

SEK – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

PPM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AKE – Citi rates the stock as Buy

WSA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

DHG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight