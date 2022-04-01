The Week that Was – March 28-April 1, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 28 March, 2022

Omicron Continues to Cause Havoc in China

China’s struggle to contain Omicron shows no sign of improving, despite official media trumpeting a fall in cases where people with the virus are exhibiting symptoms.

Tuesday 29 March, 2022

Rio Tinto Cleared to Resume Simandou Operations in Guinea

Guinea’s ruling junta has reached an agreement with Rio Tinto and its Chinese-backed JV partner to resume development work at the huge Simandou iron ore deposit.

St Barbara’s Simberi Mine in PNG Hit by Covid Outbreak

Covid continues to take a toll on mining operations, with gold producer St Barbara warning an outbreak at its Simberi mine on a remote north-east island of PNG has slammed output.

Stock Snippets: SGR, CVN, AMP

Lots going on around the traps to kick the week off, and here is the latest news from Star Entertainment Group, Carnarvon Energy and financial sector stalwart AMP Limited.

Tailwinds Mount for Sulphate of Potash, but Investors Remain Wary

It should be really exciting times for Trigg Mining, which is working to bring onstream one of Australia’s largest deposits of Sulphate of Potash, a premium fertiliser product.

Fitch Backs Local Insurers to Weather the Storm

Despite the $2.4 billion cost of March’s flooding along the East Coast, Fitch Ratings believes Australian general insurers like QBE, IAG and Suncorp will be able to avoid financial disaster.

Six Big Lessons for Income Investors from the AREIT Reporting Season

In thinking through the latest AREIT reporting season, APN’s Pete Morrissey sees six big learnings for investors looking for attractive, sustainable income streams in the years ahead.

Wednesday 30 March, 2022

Sigma Ready to Put the Past Behind It

Despite a weak 2021-22 annual result, Sigma Healthcare believes it is in the final phase of its reboot and ready to show that it has overcome the problems that have been dogging it.

The 2022-23 Federal Budget: A Review

A federal election always makes for a giveaway budget and this year it’s no different. We take an in-depth look at what may well be Josh Frydenberg’s final budget as Treasurer.

Retail Continues on Road to Recovery

Retail sales jumped a stronger than forecast 1.8% in February with shoppers continuing to spend up as the Covid Omicron fears of December and early January dissipated.

Key Points To Remember When Investing in Biotech Companies

As part of his latest research report on the biotech sector, Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra gives some insights into what to consider when making an investment in this space.

Ratings Agencies Show Solidarity with Euro Majors

An interesting set of ratings decisions from the major credit checking firms this week, especially in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact on Europe in particular.

Telstra Refit to Include Change of CEO

A day after revealing a new corporate structure for the next few years, Telstra has announced that CEO Andy Penn will retire and be replaced by current chief financial officer Vicki Brady.

Clean Energy Back to Black

Global clean energy stocks have risen sharply in the past few weeks with Russia’s war against Ukraine transforming into a global energy war. VanEck’s Alice Shen takes a closer look.

Lake Signs Non-Binding MoU with Japanese Company Hanwa (video)

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen talks with Steve Promnitz, CEO of Lake Resources, about the impact of the company’s new deal to supply lithium products to Japanese company Hanwa.

Thursday 31 March, 2022

Wednesday Whispers: CWN, TLS

While most of the focus Wednesday was on the fallout from the federal budget, a couple of non-related announcements from Crown Resorts and Telstra caught our eye.

OPEC+ Not Interested in Playing Politics

Influential OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the UAE have rebuffed calls to expel Russia from the OPEC+ group, citing the group’s long history of working together through armed conflicts.

Shanghai Covid Crisis Deepens as Cases Soar

Concerns have increased about the health of the Chinese economy after the Covid-driven lockdown of Shanghai was tightened sharply on Wednesday as case numbers soared.

Retailers Seen as the Budget’s Big Winners

Analysts see retailers and other stocks selling goods or services to consumers as the main sharemarket beneficiaries of Tuesday night’s incentive-packed federal budget.

Finding Value: Better reception at TPG

Lucas Goode & Simon Conn from Investors Mutual unpick telco TPG, which they believe has a number of drivers working in its favour that will likely improve earnings going forward.

Magnis’ Partner C4V Discusses their EV Battery Technology (video)

C4V CEO Shailesh Upreti discusses his company’s LISER battery technology and ongoing relationship with local lithium-ion battery producer Magnis Energy Technologies.

Friday 1 April, 2022

Air NZ Recapitalisation Finally Takes Off

Air New Zealand’s long awaited $NZ2.2 billion recapitalisation plan announced on Thursday will test the appetite of big investors in Australia and NZ for airline and tourism stocks.

Biden Throws Spanner in the Works for OPEC+

Ahead of what was looking like a standard OPEC+ meeting, Thursday’s surprise announcement by the US about releasing 180 million barrels of oil drove prices down sharply.

Tabcorp Lotteries Demerger Rolls On

Tabcorp has revealed more detail on its plans to demerge its lotteries and Keno businesses, with the new entity to debut on the ASX on May 24 if the split is approved by investors.

Chinese Covid Cluster Starts to Bite Economically

The Chinese economy slowed sharply in March, according to the first major survey of the impact of the upturn in Covid cases and the indirect impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Electioneering Could Cost Us in the Long Run

More evidence today that the economy remains robust and that the billions in election promises could unnecessarily add to price pressures being felt by businesses and consumers.

DNR Capital: The current state of play (video)

DNR Capital Chief Investment Officer and High Conviction Fund Manager Jamie Nicol provides his insights into the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the current market.

Poor Start to the Year for US Market Despite Late Rally

While the ASX and London markets enjoyed gains for the quarter, Wall Street suffered its biggest fall since the start of the pandemic in the first three months of 2020.