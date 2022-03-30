Lake Signs Non-Binding MoU with Japanese Company Hanwa

Lake Resources (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) has risen over 100% during March alone, driven by its leverage to a surging lithium price and powerful bargaining position as EV battery chain players chase lithium supply agreements.
In this exclusive interview Lake CEO Steve Promnitz discusses their recently signed MoU with Japanese trading house Hanwa.
Lake Resources NL is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects cover 200 sq km in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.