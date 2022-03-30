Broker News

March 30, 2022

SIG – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Following FY22 results (January year end) Citi believes near-term earnings visibility for Sigma Healthcare is limited. Also, given ongoing issues with ERP implementation and distribution centre restructuring, risks are considered to be skewed to the downside.

The company reported reported a net loss of -$7m due to the above-mentioned issues and change in SaaS accounting methodology. The broker retains its Neutral rating and increases its target price to $0.52 from $0.50.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $0.52.Current Price is $0.53. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SIG meets the Citi target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

JIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ALQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

GOR – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

QUB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PMV – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

SOL – Morgans rates the stock as Add