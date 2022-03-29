QUB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Broker News

In an agreement with the Federal government, Qube Holdings now has an option to purchase 200 hectares of the Beveridge site
at a future date.

The inland rail is expected to commence full operations by 2027 and Beveridge may be used as a development site for a rail freight terminal.

Citi feels this allows the company exposure to future upside from any development, while also affording time for greater certainty to emerge. The Buy rating and $3.58 target are retained.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $3.58.Current Price is $3.10. Difference: $0.48 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QUB meets the Citi target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

