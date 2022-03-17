ALL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

As Aristocrat Leisure moves into its September half Credit Suisse notes the company has a period of difficult comparables ahead, but positively the company indicated new product Buffalo Link has set a record as its fastest scaling land-based game.

The broker anticipates better than forecast March half gaming operation revenue will be reported, with US commercial casino gaming revenue up 45% on the previous comparable period in the December quarter. Credit Suisse lifts full year gaming operations revenue 10%.

The Outperform rating is retained and the target price decreases to $45.00 from $49.00.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $45.00.Current Price is $37.15. Difference: $7.85 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).