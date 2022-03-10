UNI – Morgans rates the stock as Add

In reviewing the February reporting season for retail stocks, Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)) was a clear standout for Morgans. Lovisa, Baby Bunting ((BBN)) and Universal Store are now the broker’s top three picks in the sector.

The broker points out that across its coverage of retailers, 1H22 earnings (EBIT) beat expectations by 5.7%.

The analyst retains an Add rating and $8.50 target for Universal Store.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $8.50.Current Price is $5.69. Difference: $2.81 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If UNI meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).