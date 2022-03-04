CTD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Corporate Travel Management’s $175m bid for Helloworld Travel’s ((HLO)) corporate travel segment has been cleared by the ACCC. The acquisition offers opportunity to scale up core operations, with the combined group well positioned for market share wins according to UBS.

While the outlook for travel recovery post omicron looks promising, the Russia-Ukraine conflict introduces new risk, but the US and UK have already reported strong passenger volume rebounds.

The broker maintains that Corporate Travel Management remains one of the best performing travel stocks. The Buy rating and target price of $28.20 are retained.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $28.20.Current Price is $21.98. Difference: $6.22 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the UBS target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).