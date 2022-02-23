Broker News

February 23, 2022

HUB – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First half results from Hub24 were slightly ahead of Morgans’ expectations, with the company reporting 79% earnings growth on the previous comparable period to $29.7m and 89% profit growth to $14.2m.

Continued strong funds under management growth of around 40% per annum is translating to revenue improvement as margins stabilise. The funds under asset target increased to $83.92bn in FY24, expected net inflows of $10-14bn annually account for much of the uplift.

The Add rating is retained and the target price decreases to $32.85 from $34.35.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $32.85.Current Price is $25.73. Difference: $7.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HUB meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

DHG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ARB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

LLC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

IRE – Morgans rates the stock as Hold