BLX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi has upgraded earnings forecasts in the wake of Beacon Lighting’s second half trading update provided with its result. The broker sees increasing interest rates as a risk to the housing cycle and discretionary spending, both of which have been favourable for Beacon’s sales.

However analysis suggests an increase in the cash rate appears to have a lagged impact on house prices and renovation growth. Beacon’s upgraded long term rollout target of 184 stores implies 36% of its rollout potential still remains.

Citi retains Buy, given the long-duration growth prospects from rollout, trade and international, and a lag in earnings impact from rising rates. A roll-forward of valuation leads to a target cut to $3.00 from $3.55.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $3.00.Current Price is $2.51. Difference: $0.49 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BLX meets the Citi target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).